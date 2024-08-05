Red 5 Limited Issues Investor Update

Red 5 Limited (AU:RED) has released an update.

Red 5 Limited has issued an investor presentation outlining the current status and projections of their mining operations, including updates on their Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources at various sites, based on previously released information. The company emphasizes that while they believe their forward-looking statements are reasonable, these are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could impact actual outcomes. Additionally, Red 5 asserts there has been no new material information affecting their previous disclosures.

