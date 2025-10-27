Recursion Pharmaceuticals Advances with REC-1245 Cancer Study

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc ((RXRX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled A Phase 1 / 2, Open-Label Study of REC-1245 in Participants With Unresectable, Locally Advanced, or Metastatic Cancer. The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary activity of REC-1245, an oral drug administered once daily, in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The intervention being tested is REC-1245, an experimental oral drug designed to treat unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic cancers, including relapsed or refractory lymphomas.

This interventional study follows a randomized, sequential model with no masking, primarily focused on treatment. It includes a dose escalation phase (Phase 1a), followed by randomized and non-randomized phases (Phase 1b and Phase 2) to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose.

The study began on October 29, 2024, with a recent update on September 18, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the trial, which is still recruiting participants.

The update on this study could influence Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance positively, as successful trials may boost investor confidence. This is especially relevant in the competitive oncology drug market, where advancements can lead to significant market share gains.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue