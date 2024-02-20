Recruiter Group’s Strategic Asset Sale and Restructuring Moves

Recruiter Group (RCRT) has released an update.

The Company has agreed to sell its domain and associated business assets to Job Mobz Inc., initially seeking shareholder approval, but later proceeding without it. They’ve also converted promissory notes into equity and retired related warrants. Executive severance was settled with stock compensation. In a strategic restructure, Recruiter.com Group, Inc. is transferring assets and renaming subsidiaries, reflecting a new direction and potentially changing the company’s stock symbol to align with its updated focus.

