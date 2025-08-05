Recruit Holdings Reports Q1 FY2025 Financial Results with Strong Profit Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Recruit Holdings Co ( (JP:6098) ) is now available.

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a slight decrease in revenue for Q1 FY2025, down 2.5% from the previous year, but saw significant growth in operating income and profit, with increases of 20.3% and 13.7% respectively. The company maintained its financial guidance for the full fiscal year, indicating stable expectations despite the revenue dip, and included Indeed Recruit Partners Co., Ltd. in its consolidated results, potentially impacting future performance.

More about Recruit Holdings Co

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the human resources industry, providing a range of services including staffing, recruitment, and HR technology solutions. The company is known for its global job search engine, Indeed, and focuses on connecting job seekers with employers across various sectors.

