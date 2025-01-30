Recordati Executes Share Buyback Program to Enhance Stakeholder Value

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA ( (IT:REC) ).

Recordati S.p.A. announced the execution of its share buyback program, initiated on November 12, 2024, to support stock option and incentive plans for the company’s management. Between January 20 and January 24, 2025, Recordati purchased a total of 2,153 shares at a weighted average price of 55.4855 Euros, thus holding 1.344% of its share capital by January 24, 2025. This strategic move is expected to strengthen the company’s operational flexibility and stakeholder value.

More about Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA

Recordati is an international pharmaceutical group listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, with origins tracing back to a family pharmacy in Northern Italy in the 1920s. The company provides therapeutic solutions in specialist drugs, general medicine, and rare diseases. With operations spanning clinical development to marketing and licensing, Recordati is present in around 150 countries across EMEA, Americas, and APAC regions, supported by over 4,450 employees.

YTD Price Performance: 14.62%

Average Trading Volume: 23,476

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €11.87B

