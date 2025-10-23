Recordati Appoints Mike McClellan as New CFO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA ( (IT:REC) ) has issued an announcement.

Recordati has appointed Mike McClellan as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2026. McClellan brings nearly 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector, having contributed to significant growth and profitability at Almirall, Teva, and Sanofi. His expertise is expected to support Recordati’s strategy of continuous growth and business development, ensuring a smooth transition and furthering the company’s reputation in the industry.

Recordati is an international pharmaceutical group with Italian roots, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange. The company provides therapeutic options in specialty and general medicine, as well as rare diseases, operating in a fully integrated manner from clinical development to marketing across 150 countries in the EMEA, Americas, and APAC regions.

