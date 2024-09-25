Record plc Awards Share Grant to New CFO

Record plc (GB:REC) has released an update.

Record plc, a premier currency and asset management firm, has announced the awarding of a significant conditional share grant to new Chief Financial Officer Richard Heading as part of his recruitment package. The award consists of 723,823 shares which will vest in June 2026, serving as compensation for forfeited shares from his previous employer. This move reinforces the company’s commitment to securing top financial leadership.

