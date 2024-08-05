Reckon Limited Maintains Dividend Despite Profit Dip

Reckon Limited (AU:RKN) has released an update.

Reckon Limited reported a slight increase in revenue for the first half of 2024, up 1% to $28.4 million, but saw a decrease in net profit by 18% compared to the previous year, attributing the decline to a one-time tax benefit adjustment from 2023. Despite the dip in profitability, the company maintained its dividend payout at 2.5 cents per share and noted an improvement in net tangible assets per share. Investors should note that the results have been reviewed, not audited, without any disputes or qualifications.

