Reckitt Completes First Tranche of Share Buyback, Begins Second Phase

An update from Reckitt ( (GB:RKT) ) is now available.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has successfully completed the first tranche of its £1 billion share buyback program, purchasing and canceling 4,445,840 ordinary shares at an average price of £56.23. The second tranche, managed by BNP Paribas, will commence on 22 October 2025, aiming to return up to £250 million to shareholders and reduce the company’s share capital, with shares held in treasury until cancellation upon completion.

Spark's Take on GB:RKT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RKT is a Outperform.

Reckitt’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call performance and solid financial health, despite some challenges in revenue growth and valuation concerns. The technical analysis supports a positive outlook, although caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions.

More about Reckitt

Reckitt is a leading company in the consumer health and hygiene industry, known for its popular brands such as Dettol, Durex, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mucinex, Nurofen, Strepsils, Vanish, and Veet. The company focuses on creating innovative, science-backed solutions to support healthier lives and is committed to sustainability, reducing waste, and expanding access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,498,581

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £39.75B

