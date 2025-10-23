Reckitt Benckiser Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Reckitt ( (GB:RKT) ) is now available.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has repurchased 59,400 of its ordinary shares from BNP Paribas SA, as authorized by shareholders in May 2025. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, impacting the total number of voting rights, which now stands at 674,762,129. This transaction reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RKT) stock is a Hold with a £5200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Reckitt stock, see the GB:RKT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RKT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RKT is a Outperform.

Reckitt’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call performance and solid financial health, despite some challenges in revenue growth and valuation concerns. The technical analysis supports a positive outlook, although caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions.

More about Reckitt

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC operates in the consumer goods industry, focusing on health, hygiene, and home products. The company is known for its diverse range of products, including well-known brands in cleaning, health, and personal care sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,516,408

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £39.66B

