Reckitt Announces Share Buyback Completion

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has reported the buyback of 154,500 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from £4,492.00 to £4,588.00 per share, with the shares to be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the company’s total treasury shares amount to 43,710,162, leaving 692,825,017 ordinary shares in issue for voting purposes. This move is part of a buyback program authorized by shareholders earlier this year.

