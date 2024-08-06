Reckitt Announces Share Buyback and Voting Rights Update

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has reported the buyback of 88,000 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging between 4,106.00 pence and 4,217.00 pence per share, with a volume weighted average price of 4,167.05 pence. Post-purchase, the company’s treasury will hold approximately 39.1 million shares, with the total number of voting rights set at 697.4 million. This move aligns with the authorization from the company’s Annual General Meeting earlier this year and forms part of their strategic financial management.

