Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd 2025 AGM Results Announced

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd held its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were decided by poll. Notably, the re-election of Dr. John Prendergast and Dr. Justin Ward as directors was carried, while resolutions related to the future issue of securities and ratification of prior share and warrant issues were not carried. The outcome of the meeting, including a ‘first strike’ against the remuneration report, may impact the company’s governance and future strategic decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RCE) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock, see the AU:RCE Stock Forecast page.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a company focused on developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives to combat antibiotic-resistant superbugs. Their product pipeline includes patented, broad-spectrum anti-infectives such as RECCE 327, RECCE 435, and RECCE 529, which are designed to treat serious bacterial and viral infections. The company has received recognition from the World Health Organization and the FDA for its efforts in addressing antimicrobial resistance.

