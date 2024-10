Recce Pharmaceuticals Holds Key Shareholder Meeting

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:RCE) has released an update.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd is calling a Special General Meeting for Performance Shareholders to discuss developments in their innovative anti-infective pipeline, including synthetic polymer anti-infectives targeting resistant bacteria and viruses. The company’s promising drugs have gained recognition from WHO and FDA, with R327 receiving Fast Track Designation and market exclusivity incentives. The meeting, set for a virtual platform, invites shareholders to participate and vote on key issues, with pre-registration required for attendance.

