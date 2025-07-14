Recce Pharmaceuticals Announces Quotation of New Shares on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( (AU:RCE) ) has provided an announcement.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 811,062 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX. These shares were issued as part of compensation for services provided to the company, including legal, corporate advisory, investor relations, and stakeholder engagement support. This move is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and strengthen its operational capabilities, potentially impacting its market position positively.

More about Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of new classes of synthetic anti-infectives designed to address the urgent global health threat posed by antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Average Trading Volume: 163,480

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$92.28M

See more data about RCE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue