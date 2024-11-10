Recce Pharmaceuticals Advances Phase 3 Trial in Indonesia

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:RCE) has released an update.

Recce Pharmaceuticals is set to begin a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in Indonesia for their RECCE 327 topical gel, targeting diabetic foot infections. This major development is backed by both the Australian and Indonesian governments, with potential market launch anticipated in 2026. Successfully completing the trial could open doors to broader markets in the Asia Pacific region, addressing a significant unmet need for effective diabetic foot infection therapies.

