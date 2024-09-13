REC Silicon Optimizes Facility for Upcoming Shipments

REC Silicon ASA (RNWEF) has released an update.

REC Silicon ASA reports successful modifications to its high-purity granular production facility in Moses Lake, Washington, leading to acceptable impurity levels for their first ultra-high purity polysilicon shipment. The first commercial shipment is scheduled for mid-October after a final customer qualification test. The company is poised to support the US solar value chain and the battery industry with its high purity silicon materials and silane gases.

