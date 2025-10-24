REC Limited to Discuss Q2FY26 Financial Results in Upcoming Investor Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

REC Limited ( (IN:RECLTD) ) has issued an announcement.

REC Limited has announced a scheduled conference call with investors and analysts to discuss its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This call, set for October 29, 2025, aims to provide updates on the company’s performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering insights into its operational strategies.

REC Limited is a Maharatna company under the Government of India, primarily operating in the energy sector. It is involved in financing and promoting power sector projects across India, with a focus on providing financial assistance to state electricity boards, state governments, central and state power utilities, independent power producers, rural electric cooperatives, and private sector utilities.

Average Trading Volume: 312,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 993.3B INR

