REALITES Announces 2025 Financial Schedule and Achievements

Realites SCA (FR:ALREA) has released an update.

REALITES, the mission-driven real estate developer listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has announced its financial calendar for the first half of 2025, with annual results and reports scheduled for April. The company, which generated 402 million euros in revenue in 2023, focuses on creating strategic real estate solutions that bolster economic development.

