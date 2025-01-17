Realbotix to Announce Year-End 2024 Financial Results

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Tokens.com Corp ( (TSE:XBOT) ) just unveiled an update.

Realbotix Corp. announced it will release its financial results for the year ending September 30, 2024, on January 28, 2025. The company plans to host an investor webinar on January 29, 2025, to discuss the results, indicating a proactive approach to engaging stakeholders and providing transparency in its financial performance.

More about Tokens.com Corp

Realbotix Corp. is a leading creator of humanoid robots and companionship-based AI, focusing on transcending the barrier between man and machine.

YTD Price Performance: 159.09%

Average Trading Volume: 1,051,032

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$111.7M

For a thorough assessment of XBOT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.