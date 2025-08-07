Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tokens.com Corp ( (TSE:XBOT) ) has issued an announcement.

Realbotix Corp. has announced a collaboration with Radium to enhance its AI-powered humanoid robots by utilizing Radium’s serverless inference platform. This partnership aims to improve the emotional responsiveness and real-time interaction capabilities of Realbotix’s robotic companions, addressing a critical challenge in consumer robotics. By deploying AI models on Radium’s cloud, Realbotix can focus on developing richer AI personalities, while Radium’s infrastructure ensures consistent performance and scalability. This collaboration highlights the growing demand for robust infrastructure to support real-time, consumer-scale AI applications, which are crucial for maintaining user engagement and market competitiveness.

More about Tokens.com Corp

Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered humanoid robots aimed at enhancing human experiences through connection, companionship, and intelligent interaction. Based in the United States, the company specializes in creating realistic, customizable robots for entertainment, customer service, and personal well-being, leveraging patented AI and robotics technologies to lead in the human-centric robotics industry.

