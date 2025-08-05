Realbotix Launches AI-Powered Robot ‘Aria’ in Las Vegas

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Tokens.com Corp ( (TSE:XBOT) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Realbotix has deployed its AI-powered humanoid robot, Aria, at the Tix4 kiosk in Las Vegas, marking the first public-facing deployment of its technology in a business setting. This initiative aims to enhance customer service by providing real-time recommendations and assistance for Las Vegas shows and attractions, showcasing the company’s readiness to meet growing demand for interactive robotic staff in high-traffic environments.
The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:XBOT) stock is a Buy with a C$0.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tokens.com Corp stock, see the TSE:XBOT Stock Forecast page.
More about Tokens.com Corp
Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered humanoid robots aimed at enhancing human experiences through connection, companionship, and intelligent interaction. The company specializes in realistic, customizable robots for entertainment, customer service, and personal well-being, positioning itself as a leader in human-centric robotics.
Average Trading Volume: 308,141
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: C$66.98M
