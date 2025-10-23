Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tokens.com Corp ( (TSE:XBOT) ) has issued an update.

Realbotix Corp. has announced the formation of an Advisory Committee to enhance its AI technology across product lines and operations, alongside changes to its board. The committee includes Salim Hasham from Google and Andrew D’Souza, who transitions from the board, aiming to leverage their expertise to drive the company’s AI and robotics advancements. The retirement of Fred Pye, a significant figure in cryptocurrency, marks a shift in the board’s composition, with the company expressing gratitude for his contributions. These strategic changes are set to refine Realbotix’s offerings and bolster its position in the global AI robotics market.

More about Tokens.com Corp

Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship. Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix’s patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning them as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.

