Realbotix Completes C$7 Million Private Placement to Boost AI Robotics Development

Tokens.com Corp ( (TSE:XBOT) ) has shared an update.

Realbotix Corp. has successfully completed a brokered private placement, raising C$7,000,000 through the issuance of 14,000,000 units at C$0.50 per unit. The funds will be used to advance the engineering, design, and commercialization of its AI-powered humanoid robots, as well as for general corporate purposes. This financial boost is expected to accelerate Realbotix’s growth and enhance its market position in the field of human-centric robotics.

Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship. The company utilizes patented AI and robotics technologies to create lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, establishing itself as a leader in human-centric robotics.

