Real Estate Split Corp. Declares January 2025 Distribution

Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. Class A ( (TSE:RS) ) has shared an update.

Real Estate Split Corp. has announced a distribution for January 2025, which will be payable to Class A shareholders. The equity shares of the Fund are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol RS, and the distribution per equity share is set at $0.13, with a record date of January 31, 2025, and a payable date of February 14, 2025.

More about Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. Class A

YTD Price Performance: -4.98%

Average Trading Volume: 47,616

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$124.8M

