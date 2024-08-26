ReadyTech Reports Strong Revenue and EBITDA Growth

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. (AU:RDY) has released an update.

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. announces a robust financial performance for FY24, with a 10.2% increase in total revenue to $113.8 million and significant gains in subscription revenue, up by 13.1%. The company secured 22 new enterprise contracts, contributing to a 20.2% rise in underlying cash EBITDA, and aims for continued growth in FY25 with a medium-term revenue target of $170 million.

For further insights into AU:RDY stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.