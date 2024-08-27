ReadyTech Reinforces Strong Corporate Governance

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. (AU:RDY) has released an update.

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. has reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining high corporate governance standards, detailing the Board’s responsibilities for overseeing strategies, risk management, and CEO performance in its latest statement. The Board ensures compliance with legal standards and the integrity of financial reporting, with a framework that includes two key committees, the Audit and Risk Committee, and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Directors have committed to full participation in meetings and have the right to seek independent advice to fulfill their roles effectively, and the company conducts thorough background checks before appointing new directors or senior executives.

