ReadyTech Director’s Shareholding Shifts

Marc Washbourne, director at ReadyTech Holdings Ltd., has seen a shift in his holdings with the vesting of 76,421 performance rights and the issuance of an equivalent number of shares, while 107,644 performance rights were disposed. His direct and indirect shareholdings now stand at 2,948,178 and 1,456,551 respectively, after the changes made under the company’s Employee Incentive Plan. These recent transactions did not involve any cash consideration.

