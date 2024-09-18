Reach Resources Up-to-Date on Governance

Reach Resources Limited (AU:RR1) has released an update.

Reach Resources Limited has confirmed the accuracy and currency of its Corporate Governance Statement as of 18 September 2024, available on their website. The statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations throughout the reported period. The board-approved documentation details their governance practices and provides transparency for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

