Reach Resources Identifies New Targets at Wabli Creek

Reach Resources Limited has completed an extensive mapping and sampling project at its Wabli Creek property, identifying multiple new high-priority targets for niobium and rare earth elements. The company collected 78 rock chip samples for laboratory analysis, which are crucial for the upcoming decision on a proposed drill program slated before year-end. With the latest round of results expected in mid-September, Reach is gearing up for its maiden drill campaign, collaborating closely with local stakeholders.

