Reabold Resources Strengthens Financials and Advances Gas Projects

Reabold Resources PLC has reported a significant increase in cash reserves, up 41% to £7.6 million, following the final sale proceeds from Corallian and looks forward to advancing strategic gas projects, including the Colle Santo gas field in Italy and the West Newton field in the UK. The company’s strengthened financial position and ongoing partnerships, such as the agreement with Gunvor for LNG purchases, position Reabold to accelerate production and cash flow with minimal capital expenditure. With a focus on European energy security, Reabold is poised for growth as it continues to execute its strategic plan and create shareholder value.

