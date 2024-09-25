REA Group’s Takeover Bid for Rightmove Rejected Again

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation’s affiliate, REA Group Ltd, has faced another setback as Rightmove plc’s Board of Directors rejected their increased acquisition offer, viewing it as inadequate. Despite the refusal, REA continues to promote the bid as a lucrative opportunity for Rightmove’s shareholders, combining immediate cash value and potential future growth. REA remains open to negotiations, urging Rightmove shareholders to press for engagement, while also maintaining the possibility of altering the proposed deal terms.

