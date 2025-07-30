RBR Group Appoints New Director with No Initial Securities Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

RBR Group Ltd ( (AU:RBR) ) has issued an announcement.

RBR Group Limited has announced the appointment of Florence Drummond as a director, effective from July 30, 2025. The Initial Director’s Interest Notice indicates that Drummond currently holds no relevant interests in securities or contracts related to the company, suggesting a fresh start in her role without any pre-existing financial ties.

More about RBR Group Ltd

Current Market Cap: A$3.12M

For detailed information about RBR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue