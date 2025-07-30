RBR Group Appoints New Director with No Initial Securities Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
RBR Group Ltd ( (AU:RBR) ) has issued an announcement.
RBR Group Limited has announced the appointment of Florence Drummond as a director, effective from July 30, 2025. The Initial Director’s Interest Notice indicates that Drummond currently holds no relevant interests in securities or contracts related to the company, suggesting a fresh start in her role without any pre-existing financial ties.
More about RBR Group Ltd
Current Market Cap: A$3.12M
