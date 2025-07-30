RBR Group Announces Director Departure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RBR Group Ltd ( (AU:RBR) ) has issued an announcement.

RBR Group Limited has announced the cessation of Matthew Worner as a director effective July 30, 2025. The final notice indicates that Worner holds 35,100,000 fully paid ordinary shares through the M M Worner Family A/C trust. This change in directorship may impact the company’s governance structure and could have implications for shareholders and stakeholders regarding future strategic decisions.

More about RBR Group Ltd

Current Market Cap: A$3.12M

Learn more about RBR stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

