RBR Group Announces Board Changes and Office Relocation

RBR Group Ltd ( (AU:RBR) ) has shared an update.

RBR Group Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Florence Drummond as a Non-Executive Director, bringing her extensive experience in the minerals sector and Indigenous stakeholder engagement to the board. This change is part of a broader corporate update that includes the resignation of Mr. Matthew Worner and a change in the company’s registered office location.

More about RBR Group Ltd

RBR Group Limited operates in the skilled labor sector, focusing on delivering labor solutions to various sites. The company is involved in the minerals sector, regional development, and Indigenous stakeholder engagement, with a strong emphasis on ESG strategy and cross-cultural governance.

Current Market Cap: A$3.12M

