R&B Denims Ltd Announces Passing of Promoter Group Member

R&B Denims Ltd ( (IN:RNBDENIMS) ) has shared an announcement.

R&B Denims Ltd announced the passing of Mrs. Mohinikumari Borana, a member of the Promoter Group and mother to two directors of the company. Her passing will result in her ceasing to be part of the Promoter Group, and her shares will be transferred to her legal heirs in due course. This change may impact the company’s promoter group structure but the shareholding will remain under her name until the transfer process is complete.

More about R&B Denims Ltd

R&B Denims Ltd operates in the textile industry, focusing on the production of denim fabrics. The company is based in Surat, Gujarat, India, and is known for its commitment to quality and innovation in denim manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 18,410

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 11.46B INR

