Rayonier Completes Sale of New Zealand Business

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Rayonier ( (RYN) ).

On June 30, 2025, Rayonier Inc. announced the completion of the sale of its New Zealand business to an investment fund managed by The Rohatyn Group for $710 million. The net proceeds of $699 million are intended to reduce leverage, return capital to shareholders, and fund other capital allocation priorities. This transaction is part of Rayonier’s asset disposition and capital structure realignment plan, which has exceeded its original target, allowing the company to better position itself for long-term shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (RYN) stock is a Hold with a $25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rayonier stock, see the RYN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RYN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RYN is a Neutral.

Rayonier’s overall stock performance is balanced with strengths in financial management and attractive valuation. However, technical indicators reveal bearish trends, and the company faces immediate challenges in specific segments like Southern Timber. Strategic actions like the sale of the New Zealand business could improve future prospects, enhancing shareholder returns and focusing on core operations.

To see Spark’s full report on RYN stock, click here.

More about Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets in productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States. As of March 31, 2025, it owned or leased approximately 2.5 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. South, U.S. Pacific Northwest, and New Zealand.

Average Trading Volume: 1,121,561

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.45B

See more data about RYN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue