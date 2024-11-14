Ratti S.p.A. Reports Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges

Ratti S.p.A. (IT:RAT) has released an update.

Ratti S.p.A. reported a 4.2% decline in revenues for the first nine months of 2024, with a total turnover of 61.9 million euros. Despite growth in the Luxe and Carnet segments, significant downturns in the Art and Arredamento areas contributed to the overall decrease, alongside challenges in the Italian and U.S. markets. Positive sales trends were observed in Japan and certain European countries, partly mitigating the overall decline.

