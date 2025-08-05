Rathbones Group PLC Announces Share Allotment Under Incentive Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Rathbones Group PLC ( (GB:RAT) ) has shared an update.

Rathbones Group PLC announced the allotment of ordinary shares to Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited under the company’s Inland Revenue Approved Share Incentive Plan. This transaction involves the acquisition of partnership and matching shares by key managerial personnel, reflecting the company’s commitment to aligning management interests with shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RAT) stock is a Hold with a £18.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rathbones Group PLC stock, see the GB:RAT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RAT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RAT is a Outperform.

Rathbones Group PLC demonstrates solid financial performance with strong revenue growth and cash flow improvements, driving a high score. While technical analysis presents mixed signals, the stock is fairly valued, and recent corporate events provide a positive outlook. The overall score reflects a stable company with good financial health and strategic alignment, despite some technical challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:RAT stock, click here.

More about Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC operates within the financial services industry, primarily offering investment management services. The company focuses on providing personalized investment solutions and wealth management services to individuals, charities, and professional advisers.

Average Trading Volume: 83,001

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.02B

See more insights into RAT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue