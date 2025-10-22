Rathbones Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Rathbones Group PLC ( (GB:RAT) ) is now available.

Rathbones Group PLC announced the purchase and cancellation of 26,260 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program initiated on September 2, 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, thereby potentially increasing earnings per share. The transaction leaves the company with a total of 92,660,482 ordinary shares with voting rights and 17,481,868 non-voting convertible shares, indicating a strategic focus on optimizing its capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RAT) stock is a Hold with a £1986.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rathbones Group PLC stock, see the GB:RAT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RAT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RAT is a Neutral.

Rathbones Group PLC’s strong financial performance is the primary driver of its overall score, supported by robust revenue growth and cash flow improvements. However, the stock’s high P/E ratio and neutral technical indicators suggest caution. The attractive dividend yield provides some compensation for valuation concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:RAT stock, click here.

More about Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC operates in the financial services industry, providing investment management and wealth planning services. The company focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions to private clients, charities, and trustees, positioning itself as a leading provider in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 97,862

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.9B

Find detailed analytics on RAT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue