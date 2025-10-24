Rathbones Group Advances Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Rathbones Group PLC ( (GB:RAT) ) just unveiled an update.

Rathbones Group PLC announced the purchase and cancellation of 33,231 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. This move, executed through Merrill Lynch International, is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. Following this transaction, the company’s issued share capital consists of 92,597,815 ordinary shares with voting rights and 17,481,868 convertible non-voting ordinary shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RAT) stock is a Buy with a £2076.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rathbones Group PLC stock, see the GB:RAT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RAT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RAT is a Outperform.

Rathbones Group PLC’s strong financial performance, characterized by robust revenue growth and cash flow improvements, is the primary driver of the stock’s score. The technical analysis supports a positive outlook with bullish momentum. However, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, balanced by an attractive dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:RAT stock, click here.

More about Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on investment management and wealth management services, catering to private clients, charities, and trustees.

Average Trading Volume: 99,144

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.91B

See more insights into RAT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue