Rathbones Group Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Share Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Rathbones Group PLC ( (GB:RAT) ) has provided an update.

Rathbones Group PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 31,109 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, initiated on September 2, 2025. This transaction is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, which could positively impact earnings per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RAT) stock is a Buy with a £2076.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rathbones Group PLC stock, see the GB:RAT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RAT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RAT is a Outperform.

Rathbones Group PLC’s strong financial performance, characterized by robust revenue growth and cash flow improvements, is the primary driver of the stock’s score. The technical analysis supports a positive outlook with bullish momentum. However, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, balanced by an attractive dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:RAT stock, click here.

More about Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering investment management services. The company focuses on providing personalized investment solutions to a diverse clientele, including private clients, charities, and trustees.

Average Trading Volume: 101,802

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.99B

See more data about RAT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue