Rathbones Group Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Rathbones Group PLC ( (GB:RAT) ) just unveiled an update.

Rathbones Group PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 29,436 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move, executed through Merrill Lynch International, reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure. Following this transaction, the company’s issued share capital consists of 92,631,046 ordinary shares with voting rights and 17,481,868 convertible non-voting ordinary shares. The share buyback program, initiated on 2 September 2025, has seen the company repurchase a total of 593,492 ordinary shares to date, indicating a significant commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RAT) stock is a Hold with a £1986.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rathbones Group PLC stock, see the GB:RAT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RAT is a Neutral.

Rathbones Group PLC’s strong financial performance is the primary driver of its overall score, supported by robust revenue growth and cash flow improvements. However, the stock’s high P/E ratio and neutral technical indicators suggest caution. The attractive dividend yield provides some compensation for valuation concerns.

More about Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC operates in the financial services industry, providing investment management and wealth management services. The company focuses on delivering tailored financial solutions to individuals, charities, and professional advisers, primarily in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 99,144

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.91B

