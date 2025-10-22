RateMyAgent Appoints Michelle Sheehan as New CFO to Drive Global Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RMA Global Ltd. ( (AU:RMY) ) just unveiled an update.

RateMyAgent has appointed Michelle Sheehan as the new CFO and Company Secretary, effective October 23, 2025. Sheehan brings a wealth of experience in high-growth SaaS, corporate governance, and M&A, having previously served as CFO at Livewire and played a key role in the sale of DGIT to CSG. Her appointment aligns with RateMyAgent’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and expand its global presence, particularly in the US market, following its acquisition of Curated Social. The company also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing CFO Prateek Munjal, who improved RMA’s financial performance and achieved its first full year of positive cash flow from operations.

More about RMA Global Ltd.

RateMyAgent PTY LTD is a company operating in the PropTech sector, focusing on providing services related to real estate agent ratings and reviews. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker RMY and has a market focus on expanding its presence in the US market.

