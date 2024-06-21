Raspberry Pi Executive Buys Company Shares

Raspberry PI Holdings plc (GB:RPI) has released an update.

Raspberry Pi Holdings plc has announced that James Adams, a person with managerial responsibilities, purchased 365 of the company’s ordinary shares at £2.80 each, coinciding with the company’s shares being listed on the London Stock Exchange. The initial notification corrects an earlier misstatement, clarifying that the transaction was an acquisition, not a disposal of shares.

