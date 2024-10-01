RareX Secures Promising Niobium-REE Exploration Deal

RareX Limited (AU:REE) has released an update.

RareX Limited has announced a promising agreement to explore the Piper Project in Australia’s Northern Territory, targeting a high-potential niobium-rare earths carbonatite pipe. The company has designed a low-risk and high-reward deal structure, committing to fund project development up to the decision-to-mine stage, with the project complementing RareX’s existing exploration portfolio. Surrounding land applications by WA1 Resources underscore the region’s prospectivity for niobium, phosphate, and rare earth elements.

For further insights into AU:REE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.