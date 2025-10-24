RareX Limited Updates Director’s Interest to Boost Strategic Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from RareX Limited ( (AU:REE) ) is now available.

RareX Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, with James Durrant’s indirect interests being updated. The update includes the acquisition of 909,091 ordinary shares and 454,545 options, reflecting a strategic move to strengthen the company’s position in its ongoing projects. This change is part of a broader effort to enhance shareholder value and advance the company’s interests in key mining projects.

More about RareX Limited

RareX Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements and related minerals. The company is involved in projects such as the Cummins Range and Mrima Hill, targeting resources like rare earths, niobium, phosphate, and manganese.

Average Trading Volume: 7,413,328

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$38.55M

For a thorough assessment of REE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue