RareX Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from RareX Limited ( (AU:REE) ) is now available.

RareX Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. The meeting will cover the company’s annual report and include resolutions on the remuneration report and the re-election of Director Danny Goeman. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote, with eligibility determined by registration as of November 26, 2025.

More about RareX Limited

Average Trading Volume: 7,394,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$41.59M

See more insights into REE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue