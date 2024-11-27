Rare Foods Australia Appoints New Director Paul Italiano

Rare Foods Australia Limited (AU:RFA) has released an update.

Rare Foods Australia Limited has appointed Paul Italiano as a director effective November 27, 2024. The company released an Initial Director’s Interest Notice, highlighting that Italiano currently holds no securities or related interests in the company. This appointment could bring fresh perspectives to the board as the company navigates the competitive food industry.

