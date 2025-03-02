Rare Foods Australia Announces CFO Transition

Rare Foods Australia Limited ( (AU:RFA) ) has provided an announcement.

Rare Foods Australia Ltd announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, Mr. Brent Stockden, who is leaving to pursue another opportunity. The company has appointed Toni Angelevski of Acnode Corporate to take over these roles. Mr. Angelevski, a chartered accountant with experience in supporting small to medium enterprises, will also handle communications with the ASX. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Stockden’s contributions over the past four years, which have enhanced the company’s operational standards and growth capabilities.

More about Rare Foods Australia Limited

Rare Foods Australia Limited (ASX: RFA) has pioneered the world’s first commercial greenlip abalone sea ranching business in Flinders Bay, Western Australia. The company utilizes proprietary artificial abalone reefs, known as ‘ABITATS™’, to supply premium, wild-harvested greenlip abalone to both local and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: -17.24%

Average Trading Volume: 74,995

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.53M

See more data about RFA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.